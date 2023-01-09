Gang of blackmailers busted

Tarn Taran, January 8
Harike police claimed to have busted a gang of blackmailers that had been collecting money from unsuspecting persons after preparing their obscene videos. The women members of the gang would call people to their location and prepare the video and then threaten to post it on social media with the aim of extorting money, police said.
The six members of the gang have been identified as Manjinder Kaur, Baljit Kaur of Harike, Parveen Kaur of Sarhali, Karanjit Kaur of Adda Chabal, Gurwinder Singh of Chohla Sahib and Dilbag Singh Bagga of Kalanjar (Valtoha). The police busted the gang on the complaint of one Balwinder Singh (65), a resident of Firozwal (Moga).
The police said here on Sunday that Balwinder Singh had been receiving phone calls from different cell numbers from a woman who tried to lure him as he was a widower. He was called to Harike by the woman and brought to her residence. The other accused were already present there. He was beaten up by the accused who snatched Rs 5,000 in cash from him and his mobile. The accused clicked his video in obscene position. The accused then demanded Rs one lakh in cash and threatened to post the video on the social media in case he refused. Balwinder Singh said the accused took Rs 30,000 more in cash from him. The police said that as per the preliminary information, the accused were involved in more such activities with other unsuspecting persons.
Sub-inspector Harjit Singh, Investigating Officer (IO), said a case under Sections 384, 386, 388, 506, 342, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered in this regard. The accused were absconding and raids were being conducted to nab them at their possible hide-outs, said the police.
