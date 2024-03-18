Gang of robbers busted; 2 arrested, 3 manage to escape

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 17

The Chabal police busted a five-member gang of robbers operating from Pandori Ran Singh village on Saturday. A police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Baldev Raj received a tip-off about the movement of the gang and arrested two of its members while the other three managed to escape from the spot. The police said the arrested robbers were identified as Lovpreet Singh Labhu and Binder Singh Binna, both residents of Pandori Sidhwan village.

The police said a kirpan and a datar (sharp weapons) were recovered from the possession of the robbers. The three robbers, who managed to escape from the spot, were identified as Manna and Lavi, both residents of Pandori Sidhwan village, and Bainka, a resident of Pandori Ran Singh village.

The police said the gang was making a plan to commit crime when two of its members were arrested.

The two robbers were presented in a court here on Sunday from where they were sent to two-day police remand. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against five members of the gang.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran