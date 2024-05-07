Gang of robbers busted, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

With the arrest of three persons, the city police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers involved in incidents of looting at gunpoint.

The police confiscated three .32 bore calibre country-made pistols along with six bullets and a desi pistol of .315 bore calibre with two live cartridges and a scooter from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Pardeep Kumar (31) of Fateh Singh Colony, Hoshiarpur, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, alias Kala Bhapa (20) of Bhai Manjh Singh Road and Joga Singh alias Billa (19) of Fateh Singh Colony, Gate Hakimar here. Pardeep was the kingpin of the gang.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in a press conference here on Monday said Pardeep used to procure the country-made pistol from Madhya Pradesh in Rs 20,000 and sell the same to youth at Rs 45,000. He used to flash the weapons on his social media accounts to lure vulnerable youngsters.

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City – 1), said the police got a specific input regarding the presence of robbers in the Gate Hakima police station area. A special operation was launched on the backside of the Bhagtanwala grain market following which the accused were arrested by the Anngarh police chowki.

Investigations revealed that after committing crime, Pardeep Kumar used to hide in different districts including Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr on rented accommodation. He had eight criminal cases of robbery and snatching registered against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender in a robbery case in Ludhiana. His two accomplices in the incident — Gurpreet Singh and Jarnail Singh — had attempted to escape from the Amritsar Central jail after breaking the wall of his barrack in 2020.

