Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

With the arrest of four persons, Cantonment police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers. However, one of their accomplices managed to escape.

Those arrested have been identified as Rashpal Singh Billa of Kallu Wala Khuh in Chheharta, Jugraj Singh Babblu of Boparai Baaz Singh village, Jasbir Singh of Khasa and Saurav Sharma of Prabh Enclave. Tochi, alias Gopi, of Kale village in Chheharta is yet to be arrested.

The police said the accused were drug addicts and had formed a gang that was involved in stealing vehicles and snatching valuables from people by brandishing sharp-edged weapons. He said the accused were arrested from near Railway Club A block following a tip-off. The police confiscated two stolen bikes, a sharp-edged weapon and a dummy pistol from their possession.

A case under Sections 379, 379-B, 473, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against them. The police said they were brought on police remand for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Division B police station have arrested a snatcher, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Nishan of New Azaad Nagar, while his accomplice Rahul escaped from the spot.

The victim, Malkiat Singh, told the police that he had gone to Gobind Bazaar for buying some household items on Saturday. When he was returning home, two scooter-borne persons snatched his mobile phone. He said as he raised an alarm, Rahul left behind the scooter behind and fled away while Gurpreet was nabbed by passersby.

He was later handed over to the police. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the duo. Raids were on to arrest Rahul, said the police.