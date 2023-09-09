Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

The city police nabbed four robbers,who used to rob residents on tip of sharp edged weapon, here today. The arrested accused have been identified as Jaskarandeep Singh alias Joban resident of Gobind Nagar Chauda Bazar, Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sanju resident of Bhai Manjh Singh Road, Near Gurudwara Ber Sahib Tarn Taran Road, Arvinder Singh alias Rohit resident of Kot Atma Ram, Near Patharan Wali Park, Amritsar.

The police recovered an activa Scooter, which was used in crime. Varinder Singh Khosa,ACP North stated that Inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO Majitha Road police station and a team comprising Sub-Inspector Jatinder Singh, In-charge Police post, Faijpura and ASI Bharat Bhushan, arrested the robbers.

The Majithia Raod Police Station registered a case on September 4 in which complainant Saroj Bala stated that three youths on an Activa scooter snatched her earrings . After that police investigated the case from all aspects and arrested the accused Jaskarandeep Singh alias Joban in the on September 6. On his information, the police nabbed other accused yesterday. The sharp edged weapon used during the incident was also recovered from the arrested accused Arvinder Singh alias Rohit. In the preliminary inquiry it was found that the scooter used in the incident was snatched from Daburji by an elderly person by these three accused.