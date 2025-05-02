Gang of robbers busted, 6 held

With the arrest of six persons, the Majitha police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers. The police also recovered sharp-edged, blunt weapons and two motorcycles from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Shiva, Jatinder Singh, alias Sunny, Joban Singh, alias Bobby, Gurjit Singh, and Vishavjit Singh, alias Raja, all residents of Bhangwa village in Majitha, and Malkeet Singh of Sainsra Khurd village falling under the Jhander police station here.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh said the police got specific information that the accused had formed a gang, which used to rob innocent people by brandishing sharp-edged weapons and also indulged in drug peddling. They all have a previous criminal record.

Advertisement

The information revealed that they were hiding behind the bushes near Bhoma canal for some crime. Police teams were rushed to the spot and the accused were arrested. The police recovered a sword, three datars, a base and wooden handle of spade, and two bikes, including a Bullet motorcycle, from them.

The police have registered a case under Organized Crime (Section 111 of BNS) against them. The police said they were brought on police remand for further investigations.