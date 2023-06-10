Gang of thieves busted, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 9

The Bilga police have busted a gang of thieves, arrested one of its members and booked two others.

Investigating officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said the suspect has been identified as Neeraj, a resident of Sherpur village.

Majot Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspect and his two accomplices had stolen iron girders from a well owned by him.

The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the IPC.