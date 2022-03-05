Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

With the arrest of four persons, the city police on Friday busted a gang of vehicle lifters and recovered as many as 40 bikes and scooters from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, Partap Singh of Varpal village and Malook Singh of Satnam Nagar located on the Jhabal road here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Rashpal Singh said the accused were arrested by the police in the recent past. He said in view of the spurt in the number of cases of theft of bikes and scooters from different part of the city, the police enacted a plan and started shifting nakas (checkpoints).

During checking of vehicles, police teams nabbed Jaspal, Gurpreet and Partap. Their interrogation led to the recovery of 28 scooters and bikes from their possession.

He said following their information, the police brought Malook Singh from Gurdaspur jail on production warrant. His interrogation further led to the seizure of 12 scooters and bikes. He said all the four accused were currently in police remand and their interrogation could lead to more seizures.

Lovedeep Singh, SHO, Division B police station, said the accused used to sell the stolen vehicles after forging documents. More names had come up during their investigations and raids were on to nab them.