Gang of vehicle thieves busted, three arrested

Amritsar, May 18
With the arrest of three persons, the Islamabad police have busted a gang of vehicle lifters and recovered 11 vehicles, including two scooters and nine bikes from their possession.
Those arrested were identified as Tarsem Singh of Hargobind Nagar, Kot Khalsa, Vishal Singh of Kot Khalsa and Raghu Sharma of the Putlighar area.
Islamabad police station SHO Mohit Kumar said that during patrolling in the Kot Khalsa area, the police got a tip-off that the accused were involved in stealing of bikes and scooters. He said Raghu was a drug addict while Tarsem had three criminal cases against him. Vishal, a scrap dealer, also has a case registered against him. He said the accused were produced in the court and brought on two-day police remand for further investigations.
He told that as per preliminary probe, the accused used to steal the vehicles from crowded areas in different parts of the city. He said all the vehicles were without number plates and therefore the police were trying to find the ownership of the vehicles through engine and chassis numbers.
