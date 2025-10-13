DT
Home / Amritsar / Gang operative injured in encounter with police near Goindwal Sahib

Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
SSP Navjot Grewal at the site of the encounter. PHOTO: Gurbaxpuri
An operative of the notorious Satta Nausehahra gang was injured in a brief encounter on Sunday near Goindwal Sahib while his accomplice managed to escape from the spot. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navjot Grewal informed that the police received a tip-off and was chasing a Swift car on the outskirts of Goindwal Sahib at Dandiana Wala bridge. The car entered the agricultural fields by the roadside. The police team asked the driver of the car to surrender but he opened fire. The police team fired in retaliation in which he was injured and had to be admitted to a hospital. His associates managed to escape from the spot.

SSP Najvjot Grewal said that the injured has been identified as Gursewak Singh Bomb. He has a criminal background with six cases registered against him. SSP Navjot Grewal visited the site today and a bomb squad was called to defuse the bomb. The police was trying to nab the accomplice of Gursewak Singh Bomb who is absconding.

