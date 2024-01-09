Gang preparing fake passports busted, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 8

The local CIA staff have busted a gang involved in preparing fake passports with the help of other bogus documents. The gang was involved in sending anti-social elements abroad after committing crimes here.

Sub-inspector (SI) Jaspal Singh of the CIA staff said two members of the gang identified so far were Manpreet Singh Manna of Khawaspur and Jasmit Singh of Putlighar in Amritsar, who was a head constable with the Punjab Police.

Jasmit Singh was arrested by the Sadar police. Manpreet Singh was arrested by the Amritsar police from the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport a few days ago while he was trying to flee abroad.

Manpreet Singh was the main culprit in the firing incident that occurred in Khawaspur village on December 23 in which one Balwinder Singh of the same village was killed and two others were injured. Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh said Manpreet Singh had gone abroad on the basis of a fake passport sometime ago. He was making plans to go abroad again after killing a resident of his village, but was nabbed by the Amritsar police.

The sub-inspector said Jasmit Singh, being head constable with the Punjab Police, was deputed at the Saanjh Kendra, Amritsar, and was playing a key role in preparing fake passports with the help of bogus documents in connivance with officials of the department.

The police said a case had been registered in this regard under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Efforts were on to identify other members of the gang, the police said.

#Tarn Taran