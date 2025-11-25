Gangster Batala booked for making extportion call, attempt to murder

Notorious gangster, Keshav Batala, who was allegedly involved in the high-profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been booked by the Amritsar rural police on charges of extortion and attempt to murder.

Advertisement

Apart from him, the police also nominated two of his unknown accomplices who had opened fire outside the house of a farmer in Dayalpura village falling under Ramdass police station here around a week ago.

Advertisement

The victim, Daljit Singh, has approached the police for safety and arrest of the suspects. A case has been registered and further investigations are on to identify the accused that had opened fire outside his residence.

Advertisement

In his complaint lodged with the police, Daljit Singh said that his son Abhinoor Singh received a voice message on his WhatsApp number from a foreign-based number on November 18. In the voice message, an unknown person demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion money. But as they belonged to a farmers' family, they did not take any notice of the message.

However, on November 20, when his son had gone to attend a function in Amritsar, two unknown persons with faces covered came on a bike outside their house. They stopped the bike a little far away from the house while the pillion rider came close and fired multiple gunshots at their house and fled the scene.

Advertisement

He said later on, they called his son on his WhatsApp number and threatened to kill them in case they failed to hand over the extortion money. He said since the incident, the family was living in fear and had now decided to lodge a complaint.