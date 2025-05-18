Gangster Billa Arjanmanga among three booked for extortion, one nabbed

Four days after a shooter of Dubai-based gangster Billa Arjanmanga was injured in police encounter, the notorious criminal was booked in yet another extortion case while one of his accomplices was arrested by the police.

The arrested accused was identified as Deepak Kumar of Navi Abadi, Jandiala Guru. Apart from Arjanmanga, the police also booked Hardev Singh of Thathiara bazaar in Jandiala in the case. The police authorities said that efforts were on to nab him as well.

Lovepreet Singh alias Love of Sarli Kalan village in Tarn Taran, in his complaint lodged with Jandiala Guru police station, alleged that the accused demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion from his brother, threatening to kill their family members in case they failed to cough up the amount.

A case under Section 308 (4), 62, 61 (2) of BNS was registered in this regard.

Lovepreet told the police that on May 10 his younger brother Bhupinder Singh got a call from an international number in which the accused identified himself as Arjanmanga and demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion. He said they were frightened and did not respond to the calls thereafter. The next day, they received voice recordings from the same number, threatening to kill one for their family members as they were not picking up the calls. He said they did not tell anyone about this out of fear. He added that on May 12, Deepak Kumar came to their shop and asked them about the extortion call and proposed to mediate and settle the matter at Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier on May 3, the gangster — through his operatives — had fired gunshots outside a garment shop in Jandiala Guru and a female employee was injured. Four days ago, the police arrested the shooter, Daljit Singh alias Billa of Mehnia Kohara village, after a brief exchange of fire at Dharad village, while two of their accomplices were already arrested by police.