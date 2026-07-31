Gangster Billa forged Indian passport, finds police probe

A probe into the deportation of gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Billa Arjanmanga, has revealed that he had procured a fake Indian passport using forged identity documents prepared in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

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According to police sources, the notorious gangster obtained a forged Aadhaar card in the name of Deep Singh, alias Deepu, reportedly a resident of the Lachhipur area of Gorakhpur, for preparing the fake passport in order to flee the country after the registration of a number of criminal cases.

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A key operative of the Bambiha-Doni Bal gang, he was deported from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday following a six-month manhunt under “Operation Nomad Hunt” launched by the Punjab Police.

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He is wanted in over 12 criminal cases, including four murders, attempts to murder, extortion and NDPS, across Punjab.

He had been evading arrest by operating from multiple countries while allegedly running an extortion network through his local associates in Punjab.

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Investigations indicate that the forged passport was prepared with the assistance of an organised racket specialising in creating fake identity documents allegedly being operating in UP.

Meanwhile, Jobanjit Singh is in the custody of Amritsar Rural Police. Officials have written to the senior police authorities in Gorakhpur, seeking the registration of a fresh FIR against him in connection with the forged passport case. The police have not received any response in this regard, it is learnt.

The officials said their immediate priority remained interrogating the gangster and tracking down members of his criminal network.

Consequently, the investigation into the forged passport has been referred to the Gorakhpur Police for further legal action.

His deportation was secured by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking & Extradition Cell (OFTEC), Punjab, and Central agencies under “Operation Nomad Hunt”, an intelligence-led operation involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and coordination with national and international agencies.

The accused was produced before a Mumbai court, which sent him to a four-day transit remand to Beas, where he was further remanded in police custody for eight days.

He had fled India several years ago and was traced to Jakarta. Before that, investigators had tracked his movements in Dubai. Despite being abroad, he allegedly continued to orchestrate extortion and targeted firing incidents in the Amritsar rural belt through his network of local operatives.

His name prominently figures in the sensational murder of gangster Jarnail Singh, who was shot by armed assailants outside a flour mill in Sathiala village under the Beas police station on May 25, 2023.