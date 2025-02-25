Gangster Dony Bal’s operative arrested after encounter in Amritsar

An operative of notorious gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Dony Bal, was injured in a police encounter in Amritsar’s Mehta area on Tuesday. The operative, identified as Rohit Singh, was wanted by the police in connection with a recent extortion and firing case that occurred on February 13.

According to Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural, Rohit Singh was injured during a recovery operation when he pushed a police officer and fired at the team with a recovered revolver. The police team narrowly escaped, and in self-defence, Rohit Singh suffered a bullet injury in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the police have recovered the weapon.

Rohit Singh’s accomplice, German Singh, managed to escape during the operation, and raids are ongoing to apprehend him. The police had lodged an FIR against unknown persons and nominated Dony Bal in the case.