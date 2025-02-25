DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Gangster Dony Bal’s operative arrested after encounter in Amritsar

Gangster Dony Bal’s operative arrested after encounter in Amritsar

The operative, identified as Rohit Singh, is injured, and was wanted by the police in connection with a recent extortion and firing case that occurred on February 13
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:52 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An operative of notorious gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Dony Bal, was injured in a police encounter in Amritsar’s Mehta area on Tuesday. The operative, identified as Rohit Singh, was wanted by the police in connection with a recent extortion and firing case that occurred on February 13.

According to Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural, Rohit Singh was injured during a recovery operation when he pushed a police officer and fired at the team with a recovered revolver. The police team narrowly escaped, and in self-defence, Rohit Singh suffered a bullet injury in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the police have recovered the weapon.

Rohit Singh’s accomplice, German Singh, managed to escape during the operation, and raids are ongoing to apprehend him. The police had lodged an FIR against unknown persons and nominated Dony Bal in the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper