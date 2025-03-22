Gangster injured in brief police encounter near Buttar canal in Mehta, hospitalised

Kulbir Singh, the prime suspect in the firing incident that took place at Khabbe Rajputa village and claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, was injured in a brief exchange of fire with the police here on Friday.

He tried to flee the spot when he was taken for recovery of a pistol near Buttar canal. In his attempt to slip away, he allegedly fired at the police party members of which had a narrow escape as the bullet hit the police vehicle. As the police also opened fire in retaliation, he suffered a bullet injury in the left leg, the police said.

Kulbir Singh was one of the shooters who had fired at an Army man during a football match at Khabbe Rajputa village falling under the Mehta police station here. Gursewak Singh, alias Sabu, (13) of Nangali Kalan village who was participating in the football match was killed in the incident while Army man Gurpreet Singh (25) was injured.

He was arrested from Rewari in Haryana by the police two days ago and was currently in the custody of the police.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said during his interrogation, he revealed that he had hidden a .32 bore pistol near Buttar canal. When he was taken to recovery by the police team led by investigating officer and SHO Shamsher Singh, he pushed the constable Gurpreet Singh and took out the hidden loaded pistol and fired at the police team while escaping towards a nearby field.

The police first fired in the air to warn him and when he did not stop, he hit in the leg. He was arrested and admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, said the SHO.

He said efforts were on to nab the second shooter who was still evading arrest.

Till now, the police have arrested five persons in the case. Apart from Kulbir Singh, the police held Paramjit Kaur, who is mother of gangster Amar Singh, currently living in Portugal, Jobanjit Singh of Tatle village in Gurdaspur, Amritpal Singh of Bharath village in Sri Hargobindpur and Gurpreet Singh of Rangar Nangal in Batala. Amar Singh is a close associate of gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Dony Bal.

Jobanjit, Amritpal and Gurpreet had provided shelter to the shooters. The SHO said the Army man had a quarrel with Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Rangar Nangal. The shooters had come to kill the Army man, but bullets also hit Gursewak Singh who was standing just behind him.