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Home / Amritsar / Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aunt emerges as power broker

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aunt emerges as power broker

Rajwinder Kaur’s growing political clout raises concerns over underworld influence in state

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Dera Baba Nanak, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Rajwinder Kaur on her way to attend a social event.
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Rajwinder Kaur, the maternal aunt of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is calling the shots in the Dera Baba Nanak Assembly constituency, much to the delight of many youngsters in the area.

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She has emerged as the matriarch of the infamous Bhagwanpuria clan. Police officers claim she became the family’s undisputed figurehead after the killing of her sister, Harjit Kaur — the gangster’s mother — in internecine warfare in March last year.

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Jaggu, against whom nearly 100 criminal cases have been registered, is currently lodged in a jail in Assam.

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Rajwinder has acquired considerable local influence not only because of her proximity to her nephew but also through her position as chairman of the Dera Baba Nanak block samiti. When elections to the post were held in March, it was an open secret that Jaggu telephoned samiti members and government officials to ensure her election went through without any hitch.

She is now using her family’s underworld standing to manage her nephew’s criminal syndicate.

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Sarpanches begin arriving at her home in Bhagwanpur village early each morning to seek settlements in disputes, most of them relating to land. The police are largely bypassed as Rajwinder, affectionately addressed as “Massi” (aunt), decides what should and should not be done.

Scores of young men also gather at her residence. On arrival, many first touch her feet as a mark of respect.

Residents speak highly of the family, saying it has consistently supported the poor and the needy. The clan has extended financial assistance to the village’s government middle school and distributes uniforms, school bags and books to underprivileged students.

In March, Rajwinder organised the marriages of 101 destitute girls, attended by scores of sarpanches, village elders and religious dignitaries. Preparations are now under way for another round of mass marriages in the coming weeks.

Police officers, however, question the source of the funds used to organise such large-scale events.

“Massi” has made little secret of her intention to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from the Dera Baba Nanak seat.

Officials, meanwhile, go out of their way to respond to what locals refer to as “Massi da phone”. They know that, with the gangster’s backing, they have little choice but to heed her instructions.

These days, she travels in a large cavalcade of luxury vehicles and, accompanied by scores of loyalists, attends almost every social function in the constituency. At such events, she distributes generous amounts of money as ‘shagun’.

Asked about her political ambitions, Rajwinder said: “Akal Purakh di marzi hai” (“It is God’s will”). She and her supporters are already making preparations for her election campaign. Waris Punjab De, the party led by MP Amritpal Singh, has decided to support her.

During the Dera Baba Nanak by-election in November 2024, Jaggu openly threatened voters against supporting Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur, the wife of MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The threats prompted Randhawa to lodge complaints with the Election Commission of India, the Punjab Director General of Police and the Batala police over the intimidating phone calls.

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