Gangster Jeevan Fauji’s operative injured in police encounter

An operative of foreign-based gangster Jeevan Fauji was injured when he tried to escape from the police custody while firing at the cops here on Wednesday night.

Arshdeep Singh along with Manas Panda, both residents of Tarn Taran, was arrested by the Amritsar rural police for shooting at a grocery store owner on Ram Tirath Road on March 20. Arshdeep suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Sharing details here on Thursday, Maninder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar rural, said investigations revealed that Sukhwinder had been getting extortion calls from Jeevan Fauji for the past few days and he had refused to give the same.

He said on March 20, two unidentified scooter-borne armed persons, with their faces covered with cloth, shot at grocery store owner Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, when he was sitting in his shop located along Ram Tirath Road falling under the Kamboh police station here. He had suffered a bullet injury in a thigh and is currently out of danger.

He said the police launched a hunt to nab the suspects, who were later identified as Arshdeep and Manas of Tarn Taran. They were arrested by the police on Wednesday. He said after Arshdeep’s disclosure, a police team took him to the Khairabad village canal for recovery of a weapon. After taking out the weapon, he started firing at the police team in his attempt to flee the spot. However, the police retaliated and he was injured in the leg.

He said during a probe, it was found that Jeevan Fauji had arranged the .30 bore pistol from them to execute the task. He said the police are identifying the suspect, who had provided the pistol to him and he would also be arrested.