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Home / Amritsar / Gangster kills aide in Goindwal Sahib area

Gangster kills aide in Goindwal Sahib area

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Our Correspondent
tarn taran, Updated At : 04:34 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Ravi Hathora.
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In an incident of intra-gang rivalry, a gangster was shot dead by his associate early on Wednesday in Goindwal Sahib area. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Hathora (28), a resident of Fatehabad.

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SSP Surender Lamba said here today that the gangster and his associate Jobanjit Singh, both of Fatehabad town, while carrying weapons went to an area to commit some crime when they entered a spat. In a fit of rage, Jobanjit fired at Ravi, killing him on the spot.

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Lamba said that the information had been collected by the police and a case registered against Jobanjit. The post-mortem examination was conducted at the local Civil Hospital today.

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