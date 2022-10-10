Gangster Landa's aide brought from Kapurthala jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

The city police have arrested Harpreet Singh, an aide of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. He was brought here from the Kapurthala jail on a production warrant. He was arrested in connection with the seizure of four weapons and ammunition from two other gangsters, Vishal Kattu and Himmat.

The police had earlier booked six persons, including Landa, under Sections 25 (6), 25 (7) and 25 (8) of the Arms Act. According to the police, Harpreet was a part of a gang which used to smuggle country-made weapons from other states and deliver them to gangsters. His possible role in the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under a Sub-Inspector’s car is also being probed.