Gangster nabbed after encounter

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 27

The district police nabbed one of the two gangsters who were moving around in the Mand area in Chohla Sahib on Sunday after an encounter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur informed here today that the Chohla Sahib police led by SHO Vinod Kumar was chasing gangsters from the Mand area as they had managed to slip away by firing at a police team from the naka installed at a T-point in Chohla Sahib. The gangsters were in a Verna car. The SSP said that the police was on high alert and had succeeded in surrounding the gangsters near Ghariala village in the border area where they had met with an accident in which one person was seriously injured.

The police succeeded in nabbing one of the gangsters, identified as Gurbhej Singh Bheja, a resident of Dhun Dhai Wala with his Verna car and an accomplice of his, identified as Jagroop Singh Joopa of Jallewal, who fled from the spot. The SSP said that the police was trying its best to nab Jagroop Singh Joopa. The police have recovered two pistols from the possession of Gurbhej Singh Bheja. The SSP said that Joopa is expected to be arrested any time as the police had cordoned him off.

The SSP said that the gang has many members and more arrests would be made after Jagroop Singh Joopa was apprehended.

As per the available information, Joopa managed to flee by snatching a motorcycle stolen at gunpoint. SHO Vinod Kumar said that the two are associated with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and Rinda.

