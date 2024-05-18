Gangster Pavitar Chaura’s accomplice Jupa sent to three-day police remand

Amritsar, May 17
Jagroop Singh, alias Jupa, an associate of the US-based gangster turned drug smuggler and hardliner Pavitar Chaura and Husandeep gang was sent to three-day police remand for custodial investigations by the local court here on Friday.
According to sources in the Police Department, his preliminary questioning led officials to a jail inmate who was part of the weapon- smuggling module being operated from Pakistan.
The sources refrained from naming the suspect as it would hamper the probe. He would be brought on a production warrant soon, said a police official.
Jupa, aka Bikramn, of Chananke village, was arrested by the Amritsar (Rural) police with two pistols, including a Zigana 9mm, yesterday.
Besides a Zigana, the police had also seized a .32 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a mobile phone and two magazines from his possession. Jagroop was main weapon handler of gangster-turned hardliner Pavitar Chaura – Husandeep gang. Jagroop was in contact with Pavitar Chaura. Jagroop also received financial aid from his associates through hawala. The police was also looking into the entire chain of hawala racket.
