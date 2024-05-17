Gangster Pavitar Chaura’s close aide arrested with two weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested Jagroop aka Bikram, alias Jupa, of Chananke village, a close aide of US-based notorious gangster Pavitar Chaura.

The police confiscated two pistols, a 9mm calibre Zigana (made in Pakistan) and a .32 bore pistol, along with 10 live cartridges, a mobile phone and two magazines from his possession.

SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said Jagroop was the main weapon handler of gangster the Pavtittar Chaura-Husandeep gang and faced 12 criminal cases, including of robbery, under the Arms Act, NDPS Act and an attempt to murder case in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala police districts. A fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Mehta police station here, he said.

“As per a preliminary probe, Jagroop was in contact with gangster and narcotic smuggler Pavittar Chaura who was also wanted by the Punjab Police in various crimes, including murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. Chaura faced eight criminal cases, six were registered in Amritsar rural police district and two in Gurdaspur,” said the SSP.

Chaura had also formed a close association with Babbar Khalsa International member and gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who had escaped to a foreign country using fake passports.

He said investigation was in progress to establish backward and forward linkages of Jupa and the motive behind was to acquire these weapons. As per a preliminary investigation, Jupa also received financial help through Hawala.

“We are investigating the entire chain of the hawala racket,” said Singh.

