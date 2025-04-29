Gangster-turned-social worker shot dead near Golden Temple in Amritsar

A gangster-turned-social worker, Ravneet Singh alias Sonu Mota, was shot dead in a brazen attack near the Golden Temple’s Kathian Wala Bazaar on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred in the congested market area behind Akal Takhat.

According to the police, Sonu Mota was intercepted by assailants led by gangster Abhiraj Singh alias Abhi Pehalwan while heading towards Gurudwara Guru Ka Mahal. The attackers, who had been surveilling Sonu for several days, blocked his path with their scooters and opened fire. Sonu Mota was hit by five bullets and collapsed.

Sonu’s associate attempted to retaliate, chasing the fleeing attackers and firing at them. However, the assailants turned around and shot back, causing panic in the busy commercial area. Shopkeepers immediately contacted the police and called for medical help, but Sonu was pronounced dead by the time the ambulance arrived.

ADCP Vishaljit Singh confirmed the incident, identifying Abhiraj Singh as the main accused. The police have registered a murder case and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused and his accomplices. According to Singh, the police are actively pursuing leads and will arrest all involved individuals soon.

Sonu Mota had a long criminal history, with multiple cases against him under the NDPS Act, murder, and attempted murder. The police had recently demolished his residence in Mustafabad as part of an anti-drug crackdown. Sources believe the attack was the result of an old gang rivalry, with Sonu facing threats from multiple gang factions.