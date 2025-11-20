Gangster with suspected Pakistan-based links killed in encounter with Amritsar police

A notorious criminal, identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Harry, allegedly having links with foreign-based gangsters and Pakistan-based anti-national entities, was killed in a police encounter late last night.

His accomplice, identified as Sunny of Attari, managed to flee, taking advantage of the darkness and nearby fields.

According to police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Harry had recently come out on bail.

The police have recovered two Pakistani smuggled pistols, including a 9-mm Glock pistol and a .30-bore pistol, apart from a bike and a mobile phone from the scene.

Sharing details, Bhullar said that the anti-gangster staff of the police got the tip-off that the accused were going for a target killing in the city.

Bhullar said that the raids were on to arrest the absconding accused.