Gangster’s aides fire at marble trader’s shop over extortion in Tarn Taran

Three henchmen of notorious gangster Doni Bal fired gunshots at the shop of a marble trader in Pandori Gola village here on Wednesday night.

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The victim, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was working at his shop when three masked men arrived on a motorcycle. After parking the vehicle, one of the suspects began recording a video on his mobile phone, while another fired multiple shots at the shop using a pistol.

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The businessman and his employees managed to save themselves by hiding behind stacks of marble. The gunfire shattered the shop’s windows and the attackers fled the scene immediately afterward.

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Moments later, Jaspreet Singh reportedly received a phone call from Doni Bal, who claimed responsibility and warned that it was only a “trailer”. The gangster is allegedly demanding an extortion amount of Rs 1 crore from the trader.

According to the victim, Doni Bal had first contacted him on April 5 with the extortion demand. When Jaspreet refused to comply, the accused allegedly sent his associates to carry out the shooting.

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In connection with the incident, the Sadar police station has registered a case under Sections 109, 308(2), 308(5), 351(3), 61(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS along with Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. A police team led by ASI Inderjit Singh reached the spot and has initiated further investigation.