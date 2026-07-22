Garbage crisis in Amritsar hospitals deepens, authorities fume

Three hospitals functioning under the Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, including the city’s premier Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), are grappling with an acute garbage disposal crisis due to the alleged irregular lifting of waste by the private agency entrusted with the task.

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According to sources, heaps of garbage have accumulated at designated collection points within the hospital premises as the contractor has reportedly failed to lift the waste on a regular basis. The situation has raised serious concerns over hygiene and sanitation, particularly at hospitals that cater to thousands of patients and attendants from across northern India every day.

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“The irregular disposal of waste has created unhygienic conditions in certain areas, posing a potential health risk,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity. The problem is particularly visible near the garbage collection point opposite the Emergency Ward of GNDH.

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“Timely lifting of biomedical and general waste is essential to maintain a clean and safe environment for patients, attendants and healthcare workers,” said vigilant citizen Amit Arora.

The problem is being faced at all three hospitals under the Government Medical College — Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, TB Hospital and the Eye and ENT Hospital.

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Sources said the GNDH authorities pay over Rs 1 lakh every month for regular lifting of garbage from the hospital premises. However, the alleged irregularity in waste collection has irked the hospital authorities, who have urged the Municipal Corporation (MC) to intervene.

Dr Karamjit Singh, Medical Superintendent, GNDH, said he held a discussion with MC officials on Monday over the issue. “The matter is being finalised with the private company engaged by the Municipal Corporation. We hope the situation will improve soon,” he said.

Sources said the hospital had earlier entered into a waste-lifting arrangement through the MC. However, as the hospitals collectively generate around 100 kg of waste daily, the contractor reportedly sought a separate contract for bulk waste generation, leading to disruptions in garbage collection.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Yogesh Arora, Health Officer, Municipal Corporation, said that under the Solid Waste Management Rules, GNDH is categorised as a bulk waste generator.

“Neither GNDH nor GMC currently has any arrangement for processing the wet waste generated on its premises, as required under the rules. The hospital must segregate wet and dry waste and hand over the segregated dry waste to the agency authorised by the MC,” he said.

“At present, we are lifting the mixed waste generated from the complex, though it is not primarily the Municipal Corporation’s responsibility. As per the rules, we are not required to lift waste from inside private or institutional premises. We are doing so as a moral responsibility because it is a government health institution,” he added.

Dr Arora further said several bulk waste generators have installed composting systems for processing wet waste and suggested that GNDH should also develop a similar mechanism while ensuring proper segregation of waste at source.