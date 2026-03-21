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Home / Amritsar / Garbage, sewerage and road problems top agenda at Congress councillors’ meeting in Amritsar

Garbage, sewerage and road problems top agenda at Congress councillors’ meeting in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:49 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Congress councillors and their associates on Friday held a meeting to discuss key civic issues, including irregular garbage collection, sewerage blockages, non-functional streetlights and deteriorating road conditions.

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The councillors complained that nearly every ward in the city is grappling with poor sanitation services. They alleged that the door-to-door garbage collection system has failed, resulting in heaps of waste accumulating in streets and residential areas. This, they warned, poses a serious threat to public health and reflects poorly on the civic administration.

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Highlighting sewerage concerns, councillor Vikas Soni said that frequent sewer overflows and stagnant dirty water have become common complaints across localities. He stated that such conditions are increasing the risk of diseases, while the authorities have failed to take timely corrective measures. He also criticised the state of street lighting, noting that several light points remain non-functional, leading to safety concerns during nighttime. Additionally, damaged and broken roads continue to inconvenience residents, adding to their daily hardships.

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Raising questions over the functioning of the Municipal Corporation, Soni said that as per rules, a House meeting should be convened every month. However, no such meeting has been held for the past year. He termed this a violation of democratic norms, stating that councillors are being deprived of the opportunity to raise issues concerning their wards. He further alleged that meetings are deliberately not being called to suppress dissent and conceal administrative failures.

Soni also accused the private company engaged for garbage lifting and processing of failing to perform its duties effectively. He alleged collusion and irregular billing practices aimed at benefiting certain officials and stakeholders. He warned that these matters would be investigated and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

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He added that the councillors will soon seek a meeting with MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill to press for the resolution of these issues. If their concerns remain unaddressed, Congress councillors may stage protests outside the MC office.

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