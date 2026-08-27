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Home / Amritsar / Garbage station irks Ranjit Avenue residents

Garbage station irks Ranjit Avenue residents

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A garbage dump at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. File photo
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A garbage transfer station near Anand Amrit Park in the posh Ranjit Avenue area has become a headache for locals, with the latter demanding its immediate removal.

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An activist, Pawan Sharma, said, “What bugs us the most is the fact that the authorities chose a residential area for operating the station.” Sharma said the site had turned into a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

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The garbage transfer station is close to residential areas and educational institutions, including an ITI and a prominent school. A gurdwara is also situated nearby.

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He added, “After the issue was highlighted in theses columns several months ago, the station was shifted. But the relief did not last long as the waste transfer facility was brought back again.”

“Ranjit Avenue is a prominent residential area of the city. Still, the authorities have not acted so far,” Sharma said.

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Residents say the civic body should work out a permanent solution to the problem as piles of waste were seen in the area.

They urged the Municipal Corporation to immediately shift the station and ensure regular garbage collection.

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