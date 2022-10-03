Gas agency delivery man booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 2

A delivery man of Thind Gas Agency at Dhand has been booked for cheating the agency here.

The delivery man, Dilbag Singh, was sent to deliver LPG gas cylinders to consumers on September 23 and did not return to report the balance sheet to the agency office.

Amanpreet Singh, manager of the agency, said the accused loaded 31 cylinders for delivery on September 23, but did not come back to the agency. The cash collected from the consumers too had not been deposited with the agency office by him.

