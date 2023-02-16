Gastroenterology conference held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

Liver and digestive diseases foundation hosted a gastro conference. Stalwarts like Padma Vibhushan Dr Nageshwar Reddy, AIG Hyderabad, Padam Shri Dr Randhir Sud and Professor Dilawari from the UK participated in the conference.

While inaugurating the conference, Manjit Singh Uppal, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Health Sciences University, urged the need to disperse medical knowledge to the youngsters by holding such activities frequently. Hepatitis C is endemic in Punjab and needs costly treatment. This has been made totally free by the Punjab Government and the patient is cured within three to six month said Professor Virender Singh, Director, ILBS Mohali.

Liver transplant can be avoided if one abstains from drinking at the right time, said Professor Sandeep Sidhu from Ludhiana. Intestinal Tuberculosis is a treatable disease with timely investigation, diagnosis and proper treatment, said Professor Vishal Sharma, PGI, Chandigarh.

Professor Pramod Garg from All India Institute of Medical Science discussed the dreadful disease of acute pancreatitis and its complications in detail to educate the local experts. Professor Nageshwar Reddy delivered a oration, “Future of Endoscopy”, and projected the history to modern era evolution of advanced endoscopic procedures.