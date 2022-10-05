General House meet soon: Mayor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

A meeting of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor and MC councillors was held at the MC Office, Ranjit Avenue, on Monday evening.

Various problems being faced by the officials and employees of different departments of the MC, councillors and public were discussed at the meeting.

Several issues were discussed in the meeting and all councillors have decided to rise above the party and unite for the welfare of the city dwellers and address people’s problems.

It has been unanimously decided to hold a meeting at the MC’s General House.

Mayor Karamajit Singh Rintu stated that the details and schedule of the meeting would be revealed soon.

The Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, Deputy Mayor Younus Kumar, councilors, including Sukhdev Singh Chahal, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Jarnail Singh Bhullar, Vikas Soni, Jasbir Singh Nizampurian, Mahesh Khanna, Jagdish Kalia and Raman Kumar Rammi, were present in the meeting.

Ranjit Singh Bhagat, Virat Devgan, Harmanbir Singh, Kirandeep Singh Monu and Sarabjit Singh, all relatives of woman councillors were also present.

The last MC General Houses meeting was held in December 2021. Due to the shifting of the Mayor and 33 councillors to the Aam Adami Party, the case of General Houses meeting was sub-judice since June.

Now, with the announcement of the meeting by the Mayor, preparations for the same have started. MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj has issued instructions to the Agenda Branch of the MC to ask various departments of the MC to send proposals to be discussed in the meeting soon.