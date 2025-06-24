Generative AI: Opening doors, not closing them

In Amritsar and around the world, talk of Generative AI often raises fears of machines stealing jobs. Yet the real story is much more hopeful. Generative AI – computer programmes that can create new text, images, code and more – is being used to boost creativity, efficiency and learning. Studies show that AI will create new opportunities even as it changes old jobs. For example, a recent World Economic Forum report predicts 170 million new jobs will be created (vs 92 million displaced) by 2030, a net gain of 78 million. India alone could unlock about $621 billion in new economic value (roughly one-fifth of GDP) by harnessing Generative AI.

Experts like Dr Parteek Bhatia associate professor in Washington State University, USA (former professor at Patiala’s Thapar Institute) emphasise that these new tools should be embraced. In a recent session in Amritsar, Dr Bhatia explained how models like ChatGPT are first “trained over large datasets and "fine-tuned” for tasks like diagnosing diseases or processing taxes.

This local focus – educating students in Punjab about AI – shows how India is preparing for this change. In India, a Bain & Company study finds over 2.3 million AI-related job openings by 2027. The catch: we will need more trained people to fill them. Globally, another analysis suggests that nearly 30 per cent of today’s work hours could be automated by 2030 due to AI. But importantly, most projections see Generative AI augmenting, not eliminating, careers .

For instance, McKinsey notes that AI will “enhance the way STEM, creative, and business professionals work rather than eliminating a significant number of jobs outright”. In fact, AI expertise can be a ticket to higher pay: one study found Indian professionals with AI skills could see salaries rise by as much as 54 per cent.

One of the most powerful benefits of GenAI is in learning and teaching. In Amritsar and beyond, educators are already finding ways to use AI to help students. For example, Dr. Bhatia and others are showing students how AI tools can answer questions, provide practice and even create study materials.

Research in applied linguistics notes that, “Generative AI is reshaping many fields, including second language education,” through chatbots and tutors that help people practice English, Punjabi or other languages with instant feedback. Imagine a young Punjabi student using an AI tutor to improve English grammar or write essays – the technology can provide guidance 24X7, adapting to the learner’s level.

In schools and colleges, AI can also help teachers personalise lessons. In the local context, organisations like the DAV College in Amritsar are already holding workshops on AI for both teachers and students. These efforts underscore that, in the classroom, AI is a tool for creativity rather than a threat. Teachers who adapt can deliver more interactive, tailored learning experiences, reaching all kinds of learners.

Healthcare is another field where Generative AI promises huge gains. AI chatbots and models can help doctors by summarizing patient records, suggesting diagnoses, or even drafting treatment plans.