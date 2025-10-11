DT
Home / Amritsar / German tech varsity explores joint degree plan with GNDU

German tech varsity explores joint degree plan with GNDU

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
A delegation from Technical University Ilmenau in Germany recently visited Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), led by Dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology, Prof Hannes Toepfer, along with Dr Sukhdeep Singh.

Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh, Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Palwinder Singh, and Director of International Relations, Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, welcomed the delegation. They were joined by the heads of various GNDU departments, including the Faculty of Chemistry.

The vice-chancellor provided an overview of GNDU, highlighting the university’s major initiatives and achievements in contributing to the development of Punjab and India.

Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi said the members discussed the possibility of launching a joint degree programme with Technical University Ilmenau. They also explored the development of joint scientific and educational projects, particularly those funded by national and international agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology, the European Union, German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and Erasmus+ programmes. Depending on common interests, cooperation could extend across all faculties of the German university, including computer science, electrical engineering and information technology, pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, chemistry and media, he said, and expressed the hope for continued collaboration with the Technical University Ilmenau, aiming to deepen their partnership and further promote practical cooperation.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Palwinder Singh emphasised the university’s strong commitment to international development, especially in the field of scientific research collaboration.

Prof Hannes Toepfer expressed gratitude for the warm reception by GNDU. He provided an overview of Technical University Ilmenau, its disciplines, majors and interdisciplinary research initiatives.

