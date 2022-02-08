Amritsar: Global Group of Institutes student clinches gold in Wushu

Amritsar: Global Group of Institutes (GGI) made its mark in sports when Rhythm Mehta, a student of Diploma in Mechanical engineering, clinched a gold medal in the recently held All India Kung Fu Wushu Championship. The championship held at Youth Hostel, Taran Taran, was organised by the Kung Fu Wushu Association of India in which teams from 18 states participated. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman of the Institute, congratulated Rhythm and said his performance was a matter of great joy and pride for the institute. Principal Charanjit Singh congratulated Rhythm for his performance in the championship.
Higher Edu Secy attends training camp
Punjab Higher Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar, attended the ongoing 16-day Special Fitness Training Camp for Assistant and Associate Professors of government colleges of Punjab at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). The coordinators of the training programme, Dr Sukhdev Singh and Dr Amandeep Singh, gave details about the fitness training and academic sessions conducted during these days. This programme is being conducted jointly by the Department of Physical Education of the university and the Department of Higher Education of the Punjab Government. The closing ceremony of the programme will be held on February 8 on the university campus.
Annual entrepreneurship summit
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar’s annual entrepreneurship summit, E-summit, was successfully held in video conferencing mode in collaboration with the centre of entrepreneurship. The second edition of e-summit was jam-packed with thought-provoking events planned throughout the day for IIM students. The inaugural event was a Startup Expo, where aspiring entrepreneurs could pitch their business ideas to well-known investors. Sourabh Agarwal, co-founder of AngelBay and an angel investor in 50+ startups, Ramakrishnan M, an active angel investor, who is leading agri-tech at Tech Mahindra, and Varun Miglani, an angel investor with FAAD network and Angelbay, who evaluates investment opportunities in startups and micro VCs, were among the investors on the panel.
