Gharuan University launches entrance test in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 17

Gharuan-based Chandigarh University’s Pro-Chancellor RS Bawa launched CUCET-2023, an entrance-cum-scholarship test of the varsity, in Amritsar yesterday.

While addressing a gathering in Amritsar, Bawa said that during this year’s placement drive, a total of 1,079 students from Punjab have been placed so far. “Out of them, 363 students belong to Majha region,” he said while adding that 124 girl students from Majha have been placed this year. A total of 298 students that have been placed are of an Engineering background while 46 others are MBA students, he explained, and added, “As many as 81 students natively from Amritsar got placed during the placement drive this year.”