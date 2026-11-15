Giani Harpreet Singh announces November 20 protest in Delhi over delay in SGPC elections

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president and former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday announced a protest near Parliament outside Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on November 20, demanding early elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Addressing a press conference, he said party leaders, SGPC members and a large number of Sikh devotees would assemble at the gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi at 11 am on the day of the SGPC's annual general house meeting in Amritsar to press the Centre to hold the long-pending elections.

He alleged that the delay of nearly 15 years in holding SGPC elections had weakened the institution and encouraged corruption and nepotism. He held the Centre and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) responsible for the situation, alleging that both were working in tandem to keep the existing leadership in control.

Giani Harpreet Singh also levelled serious allegations of nepotism in SGPC appointments, claiming that relatives of around 40 to 50 per cent of its members were employed in the committee's educational institutions and gurdwaras. He alleged that while ordinary employees had to wait for years for promotions, influential members' relatives were promoted much faster. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the appointments and promotions.

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Referring to the provisions of the Gurdwara Act, he claimed that employment of blood relatives of SGPC members was prohibited under the rules. He said a probe into the alleged irregularities could expose a major scandal.

He also announced that members of his party would boycott the SGPC's annual general meeting on November 20. He alleged that opposition members were not given adequate opportunity to speak during the proceedings.

Questioning the delay in SGPC elections, he said legal hurdles, including petitions filed by some Haryana members in the High Court, were being cited as reasons for postponing the polls. He claimed that the Centre could resolve these issues if it was serious about holding elections.

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On being asked why he had not raised the issue during his tenure as Akal Takht Jathedar, he said he had repeatedly urged the SGPC to pass a resolution and send it to the Centre, but the incumbent leadership had deliberately avoided doing so.

Taking a dig at recent political developments, Giani Harpreet Singh criticised Sukhbir Singh Badal, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur. He alleged that Chandumajra had continued working in favour of Sukhbir Badal even while being associated with his faction. On Jagir Kaur's return to the Badal-led Akali Dal, he said she had repeatedly switched political sides and advised her to remain with the party she had rejoined.

Rejecting speculation about an alliance with the BJP, he said his party would not bow before the Centre. He challenged Sukhbir Badal to merge his party with the BJP if he was keen on an alliance.

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He said his party's only alliance was with Akal Takht and the Sikh Gurus. The party was appointing coordinators in all 117 Assembly constituencies to strengthen its organisation ahead of the next Punjab Assembly elections.

On the party's registration, he said correspondence with the Election Commission and the necessary legal formalities were underway and the process would be completed soon.