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Home / Amritsar / Giddha, folk singing, rangoli add colour to GNDU youth fest

Giddha, folk singing, rangoli add colour to GNDU youth fest

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Students perform on Day-1 of the GCA Zone Youth Festival in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) today inaugurated the three-day GCA Zone Youth Festival, dedicated to the 450th anniversary of Amritsar. The festival brings together students from various colleges to showcase their talent through literary, cultural, musical, fine arts, theatrical and traditional heritage competitions.

Inaugurating the festival, Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh emphasised the role of youth festivals in nurturing creativity, confidence and cultural awareness, while promoting the all-round development of students. He highlighted the importance of connecting the younger generation with Punjab’s rich cultural traditions, artistic expressions and literary heritage, particularly in the context of Amritsar’s 450th anniversary.

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He encouraged students to participate actively in such platforms and preserve the region’s cultural legacy while embracing new ideas and creative possibilities.

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University Senate member Gurjot Kaur Hamdard was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony. She emphasised the importance of preserving traditional values while encouraging creativity among students.

Sharing details of the festival, Prof Amandeep Singh, Director of the Youth Welfare Department, said the three-day event, being held from October 13 to 15, features a wide range of competitions.

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Events scheduled at Dashmesh Auditorium include giddha, muhavredar vartalap, Vaar singing, kawishri and choreography.

The competitions held on the opening day included cultural dances, a poetic symposium, classical vocal music, classical instrumental percussion and classical instrumental non-percussion.

Fine arts competitions were also held, including painting on the spot, collage, rangoli, Phulkari, poster-making, clay modelling, cartooning and on-the-spot photography.

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