Girl abducted from Thathgarh village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A teenage girl was abducted from Thathgarh village on the promise of marriage. The grandmother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. On her statement, Ganagdeep Singh, a resident of Khiala Khurd (Amritsar), has been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by Chabal police on Saturday. The girl’s grandmother said the accused had offered to marry the girl many times but because of the girl being underage, the family had rejected the offer. She said that the girl had gone to the village market on June 25 but failed to return. OC

Body found on railway tracks

Tarn Taran: A police party of the local Government Railway Police (GRP) found the body of an unidentified person from the railways track near the Bhagtanwala railway station on Saturday night. ASI Jaswant Singh said the body was of a youth aged between 20 and 25 years. The deceased was wearing an orange t-shirt. An FIR under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered by the police.

