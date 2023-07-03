Girl abducted from Thathgarh village

Tarn Taran: A teenage girl was abducted from Thathgarh village on the promise of marriage. The grandmother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. On her statement, Ganagdeep Singh, a resident of Khiala Khurd (Amritsar), has been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by Chabal police on Saturday. The girl’s grandmother said the accused had offered to marry the girl many times but because of the girl being underage, the family had rejected the offer. She said that the girl had gone to the village market on June 25 but failed to return. OC
Body found on railway tracks
Tarn Taran: A police party of the local Government Railway Police (GRP) found the body of an unidentified person from the railways track near the Bhagtanwala railway station on Saturday night. ASI Jaswant Singh said the body was of a youth aged between 20 and 25 years. The deceased was wearing an orange t-shirt. An FIR under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Will take appropriate action on NCP's plea seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker
State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party ha...
Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Ajit Pawar pulls off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday,...