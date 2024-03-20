Girl abducted on promise of marriage

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 19

A teenage girl was abducted on the pretext of marriage on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday from Chaudhry Wala village in the district.

The Sarhali police have registered a case under Section 363 and 366-A of the IPC on Monday in this regard. The parents of the girl, in their complaint to the Sarhali police, said the family went to sleep on Saturday night as usual and the girl was found to be missing from her bed at midnight. The family said that she was abducted by someone who lured her to marry him.

