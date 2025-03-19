Girl dies as rashly driven MUV hits bike

A girl died after a motorcycle she was riding pillion was hit by a rashly driven Toyota Innova vehicle near the Lohara bridge here on Monday. The victim died on the spot due to serious injuries on her head while the person riding the motorcycle also suffered critical injuries.

The Sadar police have registered a case against the person driving the Innova vehicle (bearing registration no PB10FM1817), identified as Moksh Ratra of the Pakhowal road area in Basant City.

Complainant Davinderjit Singh, a resident of Ishar Nagar, told the police that on March 17, his daughter Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Gurbachan Singh, was coming home on his Enfield Bullet motorcycle. When they reached near the Lohara bridge, the driver of Innova, who was driving carelessly, hit their motorcycle. Since the collision was intense, his daughter and Gurbachan suffered serious injuries and the motorcycle was also damaged.

The complainant said after the accident, the suspect escaped from the scene in his car. After a few minutes of the accident, his daughter succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Later he informed the police and a case was registered.