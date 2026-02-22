DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Girl shot at critically in Johal Raju Singh village

Girl shot at critically in Johal Raju Singh village

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A girl was shot at in Johal Raju Singh village which falls under the jurisdiction of the local police station by miscreants who forcibly entered her house on Friday night. The police have registered a case on the basis of statement given by Mandeep Kaur, mother of the girl.

Advertisement

ASI Nirmal Singh of the local city police said that the accused, who has been identified as Nirvair Singh, entered the house in the village. As he entered a room, a girl of the family was studying there. When he tried to open the cupboard, the girl made a noise. The accused shot and injured the girl. The other family members gathered at the spot and the accused then opened fire and fled from the spot in which a bullet hit the girl in her head.

Advertisement

ASI Nirmal Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 109 (2), 309 (6) and 333 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The injured girl has been admitted to a private hospital in Tarn Taran. The condition of the girl is said to be critical.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts