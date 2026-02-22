Girl shot at critically in Johal Raju Singh village

A girl was shot at in Johal Raju Singh village which falls under the jurisdiction of the local police station by miscreants who forcibly entered her house on Friday night. The police have registered a case on the basis of statement given by Mandeep Kaur, mother of the girl.

ASI Nirmal Singh of the local city police said that the accused, who has been identified as Nirvair Singh, entered the house in the village. As he entered a room, a girl of the family was studying there. When he tried to open the cupboard, the girl made a noise. The accused shot and injured the girl. The other family members gathered at the spot and the accused then opened fire and fled from the spot in which a bullet hit the girl in her head.

ASI Nirmal Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 109 (2), 309 (6) and 333 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The injured girl has been admitted to a private hospital in Tarn Taran. The condition of the girl is said to be critical.