Girl's Murder: Tarksheel society members demand arrest of tantric

Amritsar, August 17
Members of the Tarksheel Society handed over a memorandum to the office of the Commissioner of Police demanding arrest of a tantrik who instigated four persons for murder of a nine-year-old girl of Mudhal village.
The society also demanded that the investigation of the case should be handed over to a senior official of the police. Society’s leader Sumit Singh said that on July 11, four persons from Mudhal village of the district, brutally murdered a nine-year-old innocent girl, Sukhmandeep Kaur, on the advice of a tantric as he had promised them that the sacrifice would help in growth of their business.
Sumit Singh said that the four accused were arrested by the police, but tantrik, who instigated the accused for this brutal murder, was not arrested by the Verka police even after a month of the incident.
