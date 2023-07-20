Girl’s murder: Tarksheel Society wants tantric arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Days after the brutal murder of a nine-year-old minor girl Sukhmandeep Kaur, members of the Tarksheel Society demanded arrest of tantrik. They also demanded strict punishment for all the culprits and implementation of anti-superstition law in Punjab. The society condemning the brutal killing of nine-year-old minor girl at a village situated on the outskirts of the city and demanded to punish the arrested accused severely for the heinous crime.

Its office-bearers demanded the immediate arrest of tantrik, who guided the accused for the brutal murder. The society appealed to the people to adopt rational and scientific thinking and avoid blind beliefs, superstitions and hypocrite tantric.