Girl’s murder: Tarksheel Society wants tantric arrested

Amritsar, July 19
Days after the brutal murder of a nine-year-old minor girl Sukhmandeep Kaur, members of the Tarksheel Society demanded arrest of tantrik. They also demanded strict punishment for all the culprits and implementation of anti-superstition law in Punjab. The society condemning the brutal killing of nine-year-old minor girl at a village situated on the outskirts of the city and demanded to punish the arrested accused severely for the heinous crime.
Its office-bearers demanded the immediate arrest of tantrik, who guided the accused for the brutal murder. The society appealed to the people to adopt rational and scientific thinking and avoid blind beliefs, superstitions and hypocrite tantric.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered
Incident at sewage plant on river bank
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...