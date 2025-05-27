DT
PT
Girls turn defence dreams into reality with top ranks

Girls turn defence dreams into reality with top ranks

Gurbaxpuri
Ravi Dhaliwal
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Jasmine Kaur being honoured by Baba Baldev Singh on behalf of the management of Nishan-E-Sikhi Centre in Tarn Taran.
Amritsar, May 26

Jasmine Kaur, a student of the Nishan-E-Sikhi Centre in Khadoor Sahib, has secured the All-India 4th rank in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2024. The centre operates under the guidance of Baba Sewa Singh. The CDS examination is a national-level competitive test conducted to recruit Commissioned Officers into various branches of the Indian Armed Forces.

Jasmine, a BA (Social Studies) student, joined the centre’s graduation programme in 2022 and demonstrated consistent dedication towards her goal. The Nishan-E-Sikhi Centre provided her with extensive preparation for the UPSC examination, including specialised training for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

The Centre for Civil Services sent Jasmine to Noida for advanced training to boost her skills and confidence for the SSB interview. With the expert guidance of the centre’s faculty, she successfully cleared the written examination, passed the SSB interview and completed her medical assessment.

Hailing from the border area, Jasmine said, “This belt has a military history and legacy that needs no introduction. I want to be a part of that legacy, that stream of history by becoming an officer to serve the country in olive green.”

The Director of the Centre congratulated Jasmine on her outstanding achievement. He also highlighted the importance of hard work, determination and staying focused on one’s goals.

Many students trained at Nishan-E-Sikhi institutions are achieving notable success across diverse fields and contributing meaningfully to society.

Another bright, young officer-to-be Diksha Dhiman of Pathankot, has secured the All-India eighth rank in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination-2024. She will be joining the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, which is Indian Army’s training institute where men and women are trained to become officers through the Short Service Commission programme.

Diksha is a student of the Punjab Government’s prestigious Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls (AFPI).

Diksha has earned a coveted spot in the OTA due to her hard work and dedication. Her father Pawan Kumar said, “I am proud of my daughter. She worked with discipline and dedication. She will now don the uniform of a Lieutenant in the armed forces, symbolising the strength and aspirations of the youth of the nation. The entire city is proud of her. She will act as a flag bearer for other girls to seek a career in the armed forces.”

