Global award for Hoshiarpur businessman

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

Hoshiarpur’s famous social worker Agya Pal Singh Sahni has been honoured with the Global Sikh Authors and Business Award 2023 for humanitarian services. The award was handed over to him at a grand ceremony organised by the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce, in Delhi. Businessmen from all over the world were present in this programme.

Global award president Paramjit Singh Chadha said he was happy and proud to announce the name of Sahni for the award. “Sahni has today written the name of Hoshiarpur in golden letters on the global map,” he stressed.

Sahni is the head of the Hoshiarpur unit of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust. On his achievement, Ajay Banga, former CEO of Mastercard, who is going to become the new chief of World Bank, has sent his best wishes to him and his family members, expressing happiness.