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Home / Amritsar / Global Group of Institutes marks 19th foundation day

Global Group of Institutes marks 19th foundation day

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries during the foundation day celebrations at the Global Group of Institutes in Amritsar.
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Global Group of Institutes (GGI), Amritsar, celebrated its 19th foundation day on June 19 with a solemn Path of Sukhmani Sahib, commemorating nearly two decades of academic excellence and institutional growth.

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Established on June 19, 2008, with the vision of providing holistic education, the institute has grown into one of the region’s leading centres of higher learning. Today, it is the only technical institution in Amritsar to hold both NAAC A+ accreditation and autonomous status granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

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The celebrations included a cake-cutting ceremony led by Chairman Dr BS Chandi. Addressing the gathering, Vice Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi reflected on the institute’s achievements over the years and reaffirmed its commitment to excellence.

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“Since its inception in 2008, the institute has steadily established itself as a premier educational institution in the region. While we take pride in our achievements, we remain committed to scaling even greater heights in the years ahead,” he said.

Prof BD Sharma, Director Admissions, who has been associated with the institute since its inception, said the Foundation Day serves as an occasion to honour the vision, dedication and hard work of all those who have contributed to making the institution a centre of excellence in education and learning.

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Among those present on the occasion were Dr MS Saini, Campus Director; Dr Navjot Kaur; Prof BD Sharma, Director Admissions; Dr P K Sharma, Dean Students’ Welfare; and Col Sudhir Bahel.

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