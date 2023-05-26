Global students visit Pong Dam

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: John Smeaton Club under the aegis of department of civil engineering of the Global Group of Institutes organised industrial-cum-site visit to Maharana Pratap Sagar known as Pong Reservoir or Pong Dam. Pong Dam is the highest earth-fill dam in India located on the river Beas in the wetland zone of the Shivalik Hills and was built in 1975. The students visited the power house to understand the working of hydropower plant on the downstream. During the visit the students got to learn about the construction, structure, hydraulics and generation of electricity at the dam from the engineers present on the site. The students were accompanied by faculty members. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, Global Group of Institutes, said, “Such visits are an important part of the learning process as these educational visits provide the students with authentic and hands on experience on the site and guidance from the experts and professionals working on the spot.”

Manohar Vatika achieves 100% result

Manohar Vatika Public Sen Sec School students have achieved 100 per cent results in all the three streams viz. science, commerce and arts of Class XII exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board. Kanchan , a student of science stream, scored 482/500 marks and secured the first position in the school, whereas Palvi got 473/500, Prabhjeet 472/500, Vansh 465/500 and Manjeet of also from science got 464/500. In all, 19 students in science stream appeared in the examination, eight students scored more than 90 per cent marks and 11 students more than 80 per cent marks in science stream. In commerce stream, Rahul topped the school with 457/500 marks, Vandana got 447/500, Kashish scored 432/500, Jasleen 428/500 and Manya of commerce group scored 426/500 marks. In the commerce group, 32 students appeared and 17 students got more than 80 per cent marks. In the arts stream, Onkar Kundra and Manpreet Kaur jointly topped the school by scoring 435/500 marks, Robindeep Singh got 427/500 marks in the humanities group. As many as 32 students appeared in the humanities stream. Thirteen students got more than 80 per cent marks. The school Principal, Savita Kapoor; dean Nisha Jain, and all teachers conveyed their heartiest congratulations to the successful students and the proud parents.

Cadets informed about Mission life

NCC Naval Wing cadets of DAV College Amritsar were informed about the objectives of Mission Life, along with taking an oath to conserve energy and adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. Principal Amardeep Gupta opined that in order to reduce the negative effects of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for adoption of COP26 - Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), whose main objective is to protect the environment and meet the challenges of climate change. To deal with it, the world has to bring a change in lifestyle. CO of 2 PB Naval Unit, Commander Ajay Sharma and ANO Dr Gaurav Sharma informed the cadets that the climate change is a global challenge that does not respect national borders. “Emissions anywhere affect people everywhere. It is an issue that requires solutions that need to be coordinated at the international level and it requires international cooperation to help developing countries move toward a low-carbon economy,” he said.

Yoga camp at Khalsa Girls’ School

A yoga camp was organised at Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School under Khalsa College governing council. During the camp, school Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal informed about the precautions to be taken by women during menstruation and nutritious diet to maintain good health. Nagpal said that the students were made to do yoga and pranayam and for some time the children were also made to meditate. The camp was organised under the Art of Living. She said the girl students were also given detailed information about various yoga postures and their health benefits. All staff members and students of the school were present on the occasion.