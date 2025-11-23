Glock pistol found in farmer’s field in Tarn Taran

The Khalra police and the BSF in a joint operation seized a China-made Glock pistol along with a magazine from the fields of farmer Rachhpal Singh, a resident of Palopatti village, here on Friday.

ASI Gurnam Singh, posted at the Khalra police station, said the police received information from the BSF that a packet was lying in the field of farmer Rachhpal Singh. The police recovered a bottle wrapped in a yellow piece with a copper wire. In the packet, the police recovered China-made foreign Glock pistol with a magazine. The pistol is of the smallest size in the weapon world.

ASI Gurnam Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act in this regard. The weapon was dispatched from Pakistan with the help of a drone, revealed the police.