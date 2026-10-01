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Home / Amritsar / GMC brings advanced cardiac care within reach of patients

GMC brings advanced cardiac care within reach of patients

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Cardiology Department at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.
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Around six months ago, for Paramjit (name changed), the joy of expecting a child turned into anxiety when she was told during pregnancy that her unborn baby had a serious congenital heart defect.

Doctors diagnosed the baby with a rare and critical congenital heart condition—pulmonary atresia with an intact ventricular septum—in which the normal flow of blood from the heart to the lungs is severely restricted.

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The Department of Cardiology at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), attached to Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, came to her rescue. The team decided to attempt a life-saving neonatal intervention and performed patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) stenting on the 10-day-old infant.

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Following the procedure, the baby’s condition improved and oxygen support was subsequently withdrawn.

Dr Parminder Singh, senior cardiologist, said it was the first such neonatal cardiac intervention performed in Amritsar, marking a significant addition to the specialised cardiac procedures available at GMC.

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Similarly, around two months ago, cardiologists at GNDH successfully performed a highly complex transcatheter procedure to treat a six-month-old infant suffering from a congenital heart defect.

Dr Parminder said PDA closure in infants weighing less than 5kg is technically challenging because of the small size of their blood vessels and the limited availability of approved closure devices for such patients.

These cases are among the department’s growing portfolio of paediatric and neonatal cardiac interventions.

The cardiology department has performed more than 4,000 cardiac interventions in the past five years, including more than 200 paediatric procedures such as atrial septal defect (ASD) and ventricular septal defect (VSD) device closures, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) closures and balloon valvuloplasty.

Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director-Principal, GMC, said the department had also expanded its capabilities with an advanced bi-plane cath lab and AI-enabled intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), allowing doctors to undertake complex coronary and vascular interventions.

The expansion comes amid a growing demand for affordable specialised cardiac care.

“Around 600 patients a year have received treatment free of cost under government health schemes during the past three years, with the treatment value estimated at around Rs 50 lakh annually under the applicable Ayushman package,” Dr Devgan said.

He said similar procedures in private hospitals could cost several times more.

Dr Devgan said GMC also serves as a referral centre for patients from seven neighbouring districts under the Punjab Government’s AMRIT project. Patients suffering from acute heart attacks are administered clot-dissolving medication before being referred to the institution for further treatment, including angioplasty where required.

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